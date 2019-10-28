Daisy Pearl Fite, 85 of Binghamton, N.Y., formerly of Hillsboro and Mowrystown, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Willow Point Nursing Center in Binghamton, N.Y.

She was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Bullittsville, Ky., the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Shuler.

Mrs. Fite had been a waitress and homemaker.

She is survived by three children, Robert, Patricia and Pamela; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fite, on March 26, 1991.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Mowrystown Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

