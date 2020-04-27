Dale B. Uhrig, 92, of Chillicothe, died 4:15 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Traditions (NCR) of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

He was born July 16, 1927, in Ross County to the late Charles E. Sr. and Ola I. Atwood Uhrig.

On July 17, 1948, he married the former Felicia D. Rinehart, who died May 15, 2014.

Surviving are children, Neil (Sue) Uhrig of Chillicothe, Shelby (Steve) Montgomery of Circleville, Cheryl (Dan) Harrison of Winchester and Twana (Kevin) Zimmerman of Leesburg; grandchildren, Jason, Kellie, Kyle, Leslie, Casey, Chad, Ashli and Kip; three stepgrandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one more soon to arrive;eight stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Charles E. Uhrig Jr. of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amy; brothers, Virgil and Paul "P.D." Uhrig; a sister, Delia Frances Uhrig; and infant twin brothers, Murl E. and Burl A. Uhrig.

Dale was a member of Beulah Chapel CCCU where he was a first elder and song leader for many years. He retired from Mead Research where he had worked for 42 years. Dale was co-founder of both the Uhrig Brothers and The Guardians Quartets. He sang gospel music for over 70 years.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the immediate family in the Twin Township Cemetery with his son-in-law, the Rev. Dan Harrison, officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Beulah Chapel, 585 Chester Hill Rd., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

