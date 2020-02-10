Dale J. Gillman, 76, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 with his family by his side.

Dale was born Jan. 12, 1944 in Mt. Orab, the son of the late Carl and Cleo Virginia (Ogden) Gillman.

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Prine) Gillman, on Dec. 10, 2019; son-in-law, Ronnie Sammons; three brothers, Gale, Donald and Virgil Gillman; and one sister, Linda Gillman.

Dale is survived by four daughters, Jennifer (John) Smith of Georgetown, Teresa (Rick) Cooper of Georgetown, Tammy (Tony) Planck of Sardinia and Julie (Cecil) Pierson of Illinois; two sons, Jeremy (Karen) Gillman of Ripley and Daniel (Amanda) Gillman of Illinois; two stepsons, Eddie (Kay) Shepherd of Winchester and William (Shirley) Shepherd of Peebles; three stepdaughters, Joanne Crabtree of Hillsboro, Mary (Jerry) Grains of Minnesota and Cathy Sammons of Hillsboro; one sister, Patty Hostetter of Hillsboro.; 32 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro, where family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time. George Vastine will officiate with burial to follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman.

The family requests memorials to Heartland Hospice.

