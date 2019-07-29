Dale Tong, 81 years of age, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Dale was born August 2, 1937 in Pike County, Ohio, the son of the late Wilgor (Wig) and Hazel Marie (Kendall) Tong.

Beside his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Tong; one brother, Gaylord Tong; and stepsister and stepbrother-in-law, Pauline and Myron Bond.

Dale was a 1955 graduate of Sinking Spring High School and was a founding member of the Brush Creek Township Fire Department.

Dale served his country in the U.S. Navy, which he was very proud of.

Dale was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and retired from South Central Power in Hillsboro.

On April 14, 1957, Dale was united in marriage to Bernice M. (Neal) Tong, who survives. Dale is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Beth and Gregory Allen Helsel of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one grandson, Quinn Luke Helsel; one brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Sandy Tong of Canton, Ohio; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eleanor and David Tolle, Lynn and Galen Neal, Arlene and Roger Huffman all of Hillsboro; three nieces, Mitzi Reed, Joni Wheeler and Krista Spencer; three nephews, Brian Tong, Brian Huffman and Neal Huffman; three step nephews, Danny Bond, Mike Bond and Scott Bond; one step niece, Randy Brennan; and several great nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. 50 East, Hillsboro. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring with military graveside rites conducted by the Highland County Guard.

Friends may call Thursday from 5:-8 p.m. at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.

Family request memorials to the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene or Community Care Hospice.

