Dale Wilbur Hodson, 86, of Leesburg, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born April 23, 1933 in Highland, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur Amos and Cleda Mae Murphy Hodson.

Dale was the owner and operator of W.A. Hodson Inc. in Leesburg, a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War, and a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church and Leesburg Masonic Lodge 78 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Courtney Hodson, whom he married Feb. 15, 1953 at the Highland Friends Church; three sons, Mike (Linda) Hodson, Ike (Cindy) Hodson and Matthew (Mary Beth) Hodson, all of Leesburg; nine grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) Hodson, Chris (Jerika) Hodson, Alex (Keri) Hodson, Tracie Hodson, Haley Hodson, Chad (Jana) Hodson, Holly (Jon) Burgess, Courtney Hodson and Bennett Hodson; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jo Ann Hodson Conover and Mary Lou Hodson Ivers.

The Hodson family would like to extend their great appreciation to all of the Heartland of Hillsboro staff, especially those on the 200 wing, for all of their care, love and support of Dale and all of the Hodson family.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Pastors Rich Allen and John Fitzgerald will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at the Leesburg United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, 200 South St., Leesburg, Ohio 45135; orthe Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 505, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.