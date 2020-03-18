Daniel "Danny" DeForest Ludwick, 71, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born May 24, 1948 in Hillsboro, the son of Waldo and Beatrice (Hess) Ludwick.

Danny was a Lynchburg-Clay High School graduate and he went to work for the Lebanon Correction Institution for 25 years as a corrections officer. He also worked for the Hillsboro and Wilmington police departments and their SWAT teams. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Allensburg Church of Christ, Hillsboro Masonic Lodge 38 F&AM and VFW Post 9094. He spent 25 years in amateur radio, and he enjoyed fishing.

Danny is survived by his wife, Joy Ludwick; a sister, Rosemary Schaffer of Arizona; and several cousins.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Allensburg Church of Christ on Monday, March 23. Masonic services will begin at 12:45 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23 at the church. Military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will following services on Monday, March 23 at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

