Daniel Erwin Nartker, 64, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at home.

He was born March 21, 1955 in Wilmington, the son of Sylvester and Jean (Lewis) Nartker.

He was presently employed at ODOT of Highland County where he served as the transportation manager. He was a 1973 graduate of Hillsboro High School, proud member of the Republican Party, and served as chairman of the Highland County Central Committee.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Blazer) Nartker, whom he married Oct. 22, 1977; two sons, Daniel Nartker Jr. of Amelia and Aaron Nartker of Worthington; one granddaughter, Allie; two brothers, Butch (Charma) Nartker of Hillsboro and Larry (Sandra) Nartker of Hillsboro; two sisters, Anna Jean (Tim) Butler of Hillsboro and Patty Miller of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Nartker; brother-in-law, Glenn Miller; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating and burial to follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 25 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or the .

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.