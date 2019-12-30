Daniel Lee Mills, 67, of Frankfort, died at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Saturday, March 1, 1952, in Columbus, the son of the late Phyllis Mills.

On Nov. 13, 1985, he married the former Donette Gregory, who survives him.

Also surviving are three children, Katrina (Larry Jr.) Tennant of Frankfort, Amy (Jerry) Butts of Kettering and William Mills of Washington C.H.; one daughter-in-law, Tangie Mills of Frankfort; eight grandchildren, Jeremyah (Chelsey) Tennant, Jenna Tennant, Dakota Tennant, Zachary Tennant, Makayla Tennant, Trinity and Makenna Butts and Kierra Mills; one great-grandson, Ryatt Jacob Lee; and one sister, Sherry Mills of Indiana.

He is preceded in death by one son, Daniel David Mills; and one granddaughter, Sarah Beth Mills.

Danny retired from the United States military having served in the United States Marines during Vietnam and the Army National Guard. He had also worked at Candle-Lite in Leesburg.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held.

The Anderson-Ebnright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

