Danny Lee Lininger, 66, of Frankfort, passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at home.

He was born June 25, 1952, in Washington C.H., the son of Forrest B. and Betty Lou (Skinner) Lininger.

He was a 1970 graduate of Washington C.H. High School and retired from Baxla Oil where he served as a truck driver. He later was employed at YUSA in Washington C.H. where he was a security guard. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and ping-pong player.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Lininger of Washington C.H.; one daughter, Heidi (Ryan) Morris of Frankfort; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Kortney Morris; two sisters, Debbie Burnem of Washington C.H. and Cheryle (Bruce) Shiltz of Greenfield; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia (Baxla) Lininger, on May 22, 2015; and his father, Forrest B. Lininger.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will take place in the Greenfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

