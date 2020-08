Darrell Lynn Evans, 67, of Sabina, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Autumn Years Nursing Center.

He was born Jan. 24, 1953, in West Union, the son of the late James and Evelyn (Freeland) Evans.

Darrell is survived by his sister, Maria Evans of Hillsboro.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the West Union Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

