Dave T. Humphrey, 60, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington on June 1, 1958, the son of the late William and Loretta Irene (Davis) Humphrey.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Yami Humphrey.

Dave was a member of the Hillsboro Eagles Aerie 1161.

Dave is survived by his wife, Vickie Oppy of Hillsboro; son, McCellen (Jerrica) Humphrey of Kansas; daughter, Stacey Humphrey of Hillsboro; stepson, Kenneth Phillips of Hillsboro; stepdaughters, Brandy Oppy of Hillsboro and Amanda Copeland of Hillsboro; sister, Sandy Balline of Hillsboro; and several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Market Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home.

