Alan David Simmons, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday July 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born Aug. 12, 1953 in Wilmington, the son of the late Melvin and Jean (Eakins) Simmons.

Alan earned his bachelor's degree in education from the Ohio University and his master's degree from the University of Dayton. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Alan was a history teacher and coach for Lynchburg-Clay High School, then went on to be principal at Fayetteville-Perry High School and then superintendent at Eastern High School. Alan was also a dean at Chatfield College and he taught history classes at Southern State Community College. He was a member of the Leesburg Friends Church. He enjoyed playing war gaming with his friends and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his wife of 37 years, Leann (Gossett) Simmons, whom he married on July 30, 1982; four children, Zach Simmons of Mt. Orab, Callie Simmons of Wilmington, Ethan (Miranda) Simmons of Rhode Island and Alicia (Zach) Pack of New Vienna; five grandchildren, Hadley Drew Simmons, Rinn Alan Simmons, Paisley Ann Simmons, Mila Lynn Simmons and Waylon Henry Pack; three siblings, Charlie (Kay) Simmons of Leesburg, Betty Hilterbrandt of Washington C.H. and Dirk (Paula) Simmons of Leesburg; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday July 14 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on Tuesday July 14th at the funeral home. Pastor John Fitzgerald will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow services on Tuesday July 14 in the Barker Cemetery.

