David Boone Brizius (Boonie's the name, magic's the game), 85, died Dec. 24, 2019 at his daughters' home in Greenfield.

The son of Leroy and Quelda Brizius, he was born in Greenfield.

David graduated from McClain High School in 1952. He attended Ohio University and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau (Beta). A former partner in the Greenfield Furniture Company, he retired from COPCO Papers Inc. in Columbus. He was the founding director, from 1956 to present, of CAMP, a faith-based camp for youth. He was the owner of Magic Waters Theatre.

He is survived by his wife, Janice (Judkins) Brizius, who he married in 1954.

He is also survived by four children,, David A. (Tina) Brizius of Gahanna, Carol (Gary) Mathews of Hendersonville, N.C., Barbara Maust of Greenfield and Becca Wise of Greenfield; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A time of remembrance will be held from 2-6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield, with a special vespers services at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Om lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to CAMP, P.O.Box 307381 Gahanna, Ohio 43230.