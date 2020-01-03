David Conklin Larkin, 93, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2020 after a lingering illness.

He was born Aug. 12, 1926 in Bowersville, the first son of the late Richard Anderson Larkin and Dorothy Conklin Larkin.

He married Margaret Ellen Hale on Feb. 17, 1954, and they were the parents of Timothy D. (Aida) Larkin of Cynthiana, Ky. and Kathryn A. Larkin Nugent (Kevin) of Wilton, Conn.; grandparents of Sarah E. Nugent of Wilton, Conn., Amanda Larkin Santor (Tristan) of Columbus and Christopher L. Nugent of Boston, Mass., all of whom survive.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Larkin (Mary Ann) of Greenfield.

He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus in 1944 and The United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. in 1947. He served as a cadet on a cargo ship in the Pacific during World War II. After working as a third mate in the peacetime Merchant Marines, he attended Ohio State University where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He was called to active duty in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant in 1954 and served on the Attack Transport U.S.S. Bayfield as the boat group commander.

When a farming partnership with his brother John was interrupted in 1966 by the U.S. Corp of Engineers, he became county executive director of the Highland County, Ohio U.S. Farm Service Agency until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greenfield, where he served as deacon, trustee, elder and clerk of session. He was a past member of the Greenfield City Council, a member and past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club and a longtime trustee of the Greenfield Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, Md. 20814; or the First Presbyterian Church, Greenfield, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

