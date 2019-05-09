David E. Merritt, 80, of London, Ky., died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

He was born Saturday, Feb. 11, 1939 in Washington C.H., the son of the late Carl and Gladys Shaw Merritt.

He married the former Cleda Stapleton on Dec. 7, 1957, and she preceded him in death on June 10, 2016.

He is survived by three children, Patricia (Chris) Jenkins of Indianapolis, Ind., Lee Roy Merritt of London, Ky. and Brenda Merritt of Corbin, Ky.; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Joyce Powell of Washington C.H., Linda Dungan of Columbus, Shirley Merritt and Mary Blair of Washington CH and Bonnie Fleener of Bedford, Ind.; and two brothers, Benjamin Merritt of Washington C.H. and Phillip Merritt of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Lou Merritt; two sons, Tommy and David Merritt; one sister; Ruth Merritt; and six brothers, Don, Rodger, Herbie, Jerry, Norman and Danny Merritt.

David was a 1957 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a contractor and built several homes in the area. David had attended the House of Prayer in Washington C.H.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Pastor Ken Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Gilboa Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Family and friends may visit with David's family Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the time of the service.

