David E. Roush, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born Oct. 27, 1937 in Findley, the son of the late Ulric and Mary A. (Yarnell) Roush.

David grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School. He earned a bachelor's and master's degree in physics from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. David's career included teaching high school physics, and working at Industrial Nucleonics, Crane Naval Ammunition Depot and the Highland County Highway Department. David's personal interests included outdoor activities of hunting, fishing and swimming.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Briggs) Roush; one daughter, Diane Roush of Yellow Springs; one sister, Tana Roush Lucas of Cincinnati; one brother, Phillip H. (Anne) of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 in the New Market Baptist Cemetery in New Market with Leo Kuhn officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

