David Frazier, 81, of Mt. Orab, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was born in New Vienna on May 5, 1939, the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Walker) Frazier.

Besides his parents, two sisters, Jane Lawson and Janet Collier, also preceded him.

David is survived by his wife, Ethel (Duke) Frazier, whom he married on May 12, 1961; sons, Jeff (Sara) Frazier of Wellston and Dan Frazier of Mt. Carmel; granddaughter, Stormie Frazier; three great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Jean Watkins of Lebanon; special niece, Cathy (Ralph) Warren of Lebanon; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

On behalf of David's wishes, he is to be cremated.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

