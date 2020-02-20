David Lynn Johnson, 61, of Washington C.H., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital.

He was born Sept. 22, 1958, in Greenfield, the son of David and Leota (White) Johnson.

Dave was a former dietary aid at Carlton Manor of Washington C.H.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Snyder) Johnson, whom he married on May 3, 2001; three sons, Andy Johnson of Middletown, Paul Esterling of West Union and Shane Stratton of El Paso, Texas; one daughter, Lindsay Campbell of Washington C.H.; six grandchildren, Ethan and Haleigh Campbell, Bella and Noah Scott, and Astasia and Madyln Johnson; three sisters, Carol Stewart of Circleville, Joy (Michael) Stewart of Lancaster and Janet (Don) Smith of South Salem; two brothers, Larry (Cindy) Johnson of Greenfield and Marvin Johnson of Washington C.H.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Bernard "Fuzz," Donald "Pickle," Roger and Ronnie Johnson; brother in-law, Ron Stewart; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Dan Mayo officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

