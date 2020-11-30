1/1
David Meredith Hakes
David Meredith Hakes, 84, went to be with his Lord on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020 while in rehab at the Mayfair Village Nursing Care Center, Columbus, due to health issues that had resulted in a fall with injury.

David was born on May 16, 1936, in Columbus to Meredith Grabill Hakes and Alice Queen (Welsh) Hakes.

He graduated in 1954 from Edward Lee McClain High School and was married to his beautiful bride, Roberta Z. (Taylor) Hakes, on Oct. 1, 1955.

David had an exemplary work ethic and retired from Johnson Controls, Greenfield, in 1990 and then retired in 2003 from his second career at ABX/DHL, Wilmington, at the age of 73. He was a member of the Greenfield Jaycees for many years and participated in many charitable events. He enjoyed a variety of sports and played in many church and civic softball, baseball and bowling leagues, as well as enjoyed serving as a football team manager while in high school. His favorite teams were the OSU Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds.

David was a lifetime attendee of the First Church of the Nazarene where he held many service positions including Sunday School superintendent, treasurer and trustee. He was a member of the Washington Court House Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roberta; son, Victor Hakes Sr. (Corene) of Baltimore, Ohio; daughters, Debbie Kocher (Robert) of Lancaster, Tammy Boring (Robert) of Columbus and Stacy Havens (Gary) of Greenfield; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Charline Powell (Steve) of Oakwood, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Marilyn Baker and Arline Bayless; daughter, Annette Jo (Hakes) Williams; and granddaughter, Ashley Kay Hakes.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, with a funeral service to be held immediately thereafter to celebrate the life of David, with Pastor Jay Fabin officiating, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, 380 Jefferson St., Greenfield, Ohio, 45123. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Following cremation, David will be interred, until such time when Christ calls His church home, at the Greenfield Cemetery, where his daughter and granddaughter are currently at rest.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David's name to St. Jude Hospital or to the Samaritan's Purse Ministries.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
