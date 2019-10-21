David O. Allen, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife Shirley and their three children.

David was a self-made entrepreneur and inventor. He was head of research and development for Buckeye Molding Company before starting Allen Tool Company, Inc. with his son, William Allen, in 1979. He developed plastic injection molds for food packaging. Many of the commonly used plastic containers and lids in the grocery aisles were designed by him. He was passionate about his work and didn't believe in retirement. His last patent was issued just a few months ago. Most people would never know of his accomplishments. If asked what he did for a living he would simply respond "machinist."

He demanded excellence of himself in everything he did. He was an avid golfer winning many local golfing tournaments. He was a self-taught musician who could hear a song and play it note for note on the piano or guitar. He loved the outdoors and in his younger years spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, camping and shooting clay pigeons. Other hobbies throughout the years included cooking, gardening, bowling and watching sports on TV. Dinner time was planned to assure that he never missed an episode of Jeopardy. He could have easily been a contestant.

His family and friends appreciated his sharp wit and valued his insight. He was a man of few words, but demonstrated his Christian values by the way he lived his life.

David was born Nov. 10, 1936 in New Vienna. He was the son of Violet Stockman Allen and Harry F. Allen.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry G. Allen and James F. Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Johnson Allen; and his sister, Sue (Tony) Lamke.

He will be missed beyond measure by his family. His children are Linda (Doyle) Schilling, William (Loretta) Allen and Jodena (Justin) Thomas. The grandchildren include Christopher (Lindsay) Schilling, Lauren (Ken) DeMoya, Matthew Allen, and Julien Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Bennett Schilling, Bradley Schilling, Zachary Schilling, Zane Schilling and Iris Allen.

The family will honor his life Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St. Hillsboro. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Internment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery, Nordyke Road, New Vienna.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Community Care Hospice or the James Cancer Center.

