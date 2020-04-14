David T. Bivens, 78, of Greenfield, went to be with Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 from his home.

He was born Saturday, Aug. 3, 1941, in Pickaway County, a son of the late Lee Roy and Sarah Myrtle Payne Bivens.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn Bowles, whom he married Saturday, Dec. 14, 1996.

He is also survived by one son, Andy (Tara) Bivens of Washington C.H.; one daughter, Crystal Bivens (Dustin Vance) of Greenfield; one stepdaughter, Terri (Mark) Goolie of Columbus; one stepson, Steven Knisley of Westerville; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters, Gertrude Paul, Mae (John) Cook, Elsie Knisley and Shirley (Gary) Goddard, all of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Goolsby Bivens; one grandson, Caleb Helterbrand; one brother, Vernon Bivens; and two sisters, Ruth Bivens and Shelvan Butcher.

David retired from Johnson Controls following 38 years of service. He was a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ. David loved the time he volunteered as a shuttle driver at the Highland County Fair. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time fishing and hunting.

In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Madison Mills Cemetery in Fayette County. Danny Dodds will officiate.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made in David's memory to the Greenfield Church of Christ, 955 W. Jefferson St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

