David Warren Fulkerson, 56, of Blanchester, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Nov. 20, 1963 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Charles R. and Betty Lou (Williams) Fulkerson.

David worked at American Showa in Blanchester for 16 years and recently worked for R & L Carriers. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Carpenter's House of Prayer in Hillsboro and a member of Hillsboro AMVETS Post 61. David was highly active in the Bikers for Christ Southern Hills Ministry and he devoted many weekends with his wife, Lori, to help others in need. He enjoyed everything about motorcycles, traveling, hunting, fishing, and he especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Lori Fulkerson, whom he married on May 20, 2017 in Hillsboro; five children, Tiffany Talbott of Washington C.H., Brandi (Rob) Akers of Hillsboro, Christopher (Celeena) Fulkerson of Hillsboro, Mindy (Pete) Mudd of Newburgh, Indiana and John Hendrix of Blanchester; 12 grandchildren, Lindsey, Paislee, Jaylea, Mackenzie, Ryland, Wyatt, Bryer, Brianni, Andrew, Cadence, Chloe and Charlotte; eight siblings, Ron (Helen Proctor) Fulkerson of Hillsboro, Roger (Tami) Fulkerson of New Market, Brian Fulkerson of Wilmington, Rebecca (Paul) Shanks of Hillsboro, Jeff Fulkerson of Hillsboro, Allison (Dave) Elliott of Hillsboro, Scott Fulkerson of Hillsboro and April (Jeremy Hiler) Fulkerson of Hillsboro; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Joyce Palmer of Dover, Kentucky; special brother, Eric Reed; all his brothers and sisters in the Bikers for Christ Ministry; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Fulkerson; and a niece, Natosha Fulkerson.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. following visitation on Friday, Oct. 9 at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will take place in the Stringtown Cemetery following services on Friday.