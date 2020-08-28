David Wilburn, Feb. 3, 1972 to Aug. 22, 2020.

David took his last breath Saturday at home with the sound of rain falling outside and surrounded by family. His life was not an easy one. He lived much of his life in a hospital or on a dialysis machine. However, he never let his kidney disease define him. David was the epitome of strength, endurance, and perseverance. He fought a long, hard battle.

David's will and intelligence pushed him through earning his RN license. Over his career as a nurse, he worked in the ICU, ER, trauma, flight RN training, and case management for dialysis patients.

As a child, he was the poster child for the kidney foundation. As an adult, he continued his advocacy by petitioning senators and house representatives about laws addressing better healthcare for dialysis patients.

David had a never-ending sense of humor. He loved people without hesitance. He was extraordinary! He has left a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him.

David's mother Frieda Jackson and sister Sharon (Tom) Hughes invite you to celebrate David's life with them on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a small memorial service at 2 p.m. at 7155 Millers Chapel Rd. in Hillsboro. Lunch provided.

Due to Covid-19, face masks will be encouraged, and social distancing will be observed.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.