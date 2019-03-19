The Rev. Dean R. Montgomery, 94, of Gibsonia, Pa., formerly of Uniontown, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March, 14, 2019, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia, Pa.

He was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Grove City, Pa., the son of Ralph Edgar Montgomery and Ruby Chandler Montgomery.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by a son, Paul Martin Montgomery; three brothers, Paul Chandler, John Nelson and Ralph Neil Montgomery; and a sister, Margaret Helen Perrine.

He was a graduate of the Grove City High School class of 1941. While a student at Grove City College he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps and served from 1943-45 with the 892nd Chemical Co. Air Operations, 345th Bombardment Group in New Guinea and the Philippines. Following World War II, Dean completed his education at Grove City College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1947, and went on to obtain a Master's of Divinity at Princeton Theological Seminary in 1950. He continued his military service as a chaplain in the Ohio Army National Guard, retiring in 1984 at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Dean served the Lord as an ordained Presbyterian minister at the Cleves Presbyterian Church, Cleves, OH, and The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro, Ohio, from which he retired in 1984 and was named pastor emeritus. He also served as the parish associate of Port Orange Presbyterian Church in Florida. During his active ministry he was moderator of the former Scioto Presbytery in Ohio, and sat on numerous committees of that governing body as well as Cincinnati Presbytery, and with the Synod of Ohio. He was a commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church several times and was currently a member of Central Florida Presbytery.

He was a member and past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, and enjoyed sailing, camping, traveling, building model trains, and reading, particularly historical fiction and military history.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Elizabeth (Betts) Zahniser Montgomery, whom he married June 19, 1946; son, Thomas Dean Montgomery and wife Donna of Waterloo, N.Y.; daughter, Jean Montgomery Nass and husband John of Uniontown; a granddaughter, Erin E. Nass of Madison, Wisc.; three stepgrandchildren and their families, Becky Pollack and her husband Erik, Debbie Musa and husband Jody, all of New York, and Jason Ritter and wife Janet of Georgia; and several nieces and their families.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown Pa.

The family will have a service celebrating Dean's life later in the spring of 2019.

Donations in Dean's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 759, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.