January 19, 1941 - December 17, 2019

Deane B. Godfrey, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 17, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dwaine A. Godfrey Sr.; devoted mother of Dwaine A. "Chuck" (Sara) Godfrey Jr. of Hillsboro and Tiffany G. (Charles) Logan of Waynesville, N.C.; loving grandmother of Sarah Anne (Michael) Campbell of Cincinnati, Charles Skinner and Aubrey Ann Godfrey, both of Hillsboro; and dear sister of Sue B. (Robert) Kovec of Bellingham, Wash. She also leaves two loya, furry companions, Petey and Gabby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Woodrow and Delane Lucille Benton (nee Helms).

Born in Charlotte, N.C. on Jan. 19, 1941, she graduated Harding High School, previously resided in Wilmington and Waxhaw, N.C. prior to moving to Atlanta, Ga., and then to Cincinnati in 1984, where she supported her entrepreneurial husband. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining and designing several of her houses. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family and friends.

Deane was a devoted wife, loving mother and mentor. She was a true southern lady that will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 from 1-2 p.m., with funeral service following at 2 p.m., at the Spring Grove Cemetery Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45232. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the service from 5-8 p.m. at The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills.

