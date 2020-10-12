DeAnne Lynn Lightner, 74, of Lynchburg, went home to be with her personal Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was happily married to her devoted husband Charles E. "Chuck" Lightner for 53 years.

DeAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Herman L. Conine and LaVerne Dee Gonzalez.

She is survived by her many brothers and sisters, David (Judy) Conine of Vonore Tennessee, Beverly (Gary) Welch of Sunfield, Michigan, Eldon (Pat) Cassell of Hastings Michigan, Larry (Barb) Cassell of Columbus, Toni (Cindi) Gonzalez of Boise, Idaho, Mary Dee (Michael) Michael of Tampa, Florida, Carmen (Kenny) Bourgeois of Tamuning, Guam and Pam (Don) McClure of Elida.

DeAnne was a devout Christian and loved by all who knew her. She was active in the Allensburg Church of Christ. She was a graduate of the Troy High School class of 1964, Manchester College Class of 1968 in North Manchester, and Miami University Class of 1981. She was a first-grade teacher in Milford for more than 20 years. DeAnne loved spending time with her family, her nieces, her nephews and her friends. She liked to travel, especially valuing her trips to the Holy Land, to the West and her golden wedding anniversary trip to Alaska. DeAnne was instrumental in starting the Lynchburg Historical Society. She was the first president and organizer of many fundraising events for the society. She was an accomplished, but bashful artisan and crafter. She was an inventor of the golf motif card game "TEED OFF."

Funeral services are being held at the Allensburg Church of Christ, located at 7105 Abernathy Road near Lynchburg. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1-4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. Her burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Miami Memorial Park located at 7733 North Crescent Drive, Covington, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allensburg Church of Christ, 7105 Abernathy Rd., Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

