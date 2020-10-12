1/1
DeAnne Lynn Lightner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DeAnne Lynn Lightner, 74, of Lynchburg, went home to be with her personal Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was happily married to her devoted husband Charles E. "Chuck" Lightner for 53 years.

DeAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Herman L. Conine and LaVerne Dee Gonzalez.

She is survived by her many brothers and sisters, David (Judy) Conine of Vonore Tennessee, Beverly (Gary) Welch of Sunfield, Michigan, Eldon (Pat) Cassell of Hastings Michigan, Larry (Barb) Cassell of Columbus, Toni (Cindi) Gonzalez of Boise, Idaho, Mary Dee (Michael) Michael of Tampa, Florida, Carmen (Kenny) Bourgeois of Tamuning, Guam and Pam (Don) McClure of Elida.

DeAnne was a devout Christian and loved by all who knew her. She was active in the Allensburg Church of Christ. She was a graduate of the Troy High School class of 1964, Manchester College Class of 1968 in North Manchester, and Miami University Class of 1981. She was a first-grade teacher in Milford for more than 20 years. DeAnne loved spending time with her family, her nieces, her nephews and her friends. She liked to travel, especially valuing her trips to the Holy Land, to the West and her golden wedding anniversary trip to Alaska. DeAnne was instrumental in starting the Lynchburg Historical Society. She was the first president and organizer of many fundraising events for the society. She was an accomplished, but bashful artisan and crafter. She was an inventor of the golf motif card game "TEED OFF."

Funeral services are being held at the Allensburg Church of Christ, located at 7105 Abernathy Road near Lynchburg. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1-4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. Her burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Miami Memorial Park located at 7733 North Crescent Drive, Covington, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allensburg Church of Christ, 7105 Abernathy Rd., Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner
201 Broadway Street
Lynchburg, OH 45142
(937) 364-2341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved