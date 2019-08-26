Debbie L. Smart, 64, of Hillsboro, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born May 15, 1955 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Howard Waldo and Beulah Irene Morris Waits.

Debbie had worked for Airborne Express and the Kroger Fuel Center in Hillsboro. She was a member of the Highland County Antique Tractor Club, an organizer for the Kiddy Tractor Pull and a 1973 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School.

She is survived by her husband, Van Smart, whom she married March 29, 1991; two sons, James (Lanette) Cooper and Randy (Kelli) Cooper of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Kenna, R.J. and Jimmy Cooper; one great-granddaughter, Bookelynn Cooper; two sisters, Bonnie Maas of Lynchburg and Sandra (James) Hunter of Gettysburg, Pa.; one brother, Ed Waits of Hillsboro; and one brother-in-law, Vic Smart of Harrison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Charles Cooper; one sister, Paulette Tener; sister-in-law, Faye Waits; brother-in-law, Bill Maas; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Alberta Smart.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro. Kenny Zugg will officiate.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Antique Tractor Club/Kiddy Tractor Pull, c/o Rachel Chamblin, 803 W. Main S., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.