Deborah Lynn Mangus, 53, passed away peacefully July 9, 2020 due to adenocarcinoma colon cancer.

She was born Oct. 3, 1966 in Tiffin, Ohio to Hugo and Linda Bietz.

She married Bill Mangus July 18, 1992. She completed her undergraduate studies at Bowling Green State University and obtained her master's degree in English from Heidelberg University.

She gave birth to two sons, Michael and Matthew, in 1996 and 2000. She dedicated her life to the Fremont and Fairfield Local school systems for over 30 years.

She is survived by her parents, Hugo and Linda Bietz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one brother, Paul Bietz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her husband Bill Mangus of Hillsboro; and her two sons, Michael and Matthew Mangus of Hillsboro.

Due to Debbie's wishes, a cremation has been performed and there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.