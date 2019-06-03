Deborah Sue Rachford, 60, of South Salem, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly.

She was born Feb. 25, 1959 in Greenfield, the daughter of James and Marilyn Sue (Brown) Newland.

She was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and Ohio University. She was retired from the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools where she taught social studies for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Rachford, whom she married June 29, 1997; three cousins, Patrick Yankie of Radnor, Kacy Yankie of Greenfield and Kristal Hambrick of Fairfield.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Newland; one aunt, Virginia Pauline Yankie; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

