Delbert E. Thomas, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at home.

He was born Aug. 21, 1947 in Hillsboro, the son of Harold Edward and Maxine Naomi (Williams) Thomas.

He was retired from the YUSA Corporation of Washington C.H. He was a Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed softball, playing cards, and working as a bouncer.

He is survived by two brothers, Harold "Joe" (Joyce) Thomas of Hillsboro and Doyle Thomas of Hillsboro; three sisters, Lois Jean Captain of Hillsboro, Laquata Thomas of Cincinnati and Roshell (Kevin) Dennis of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Tina Cumberland of Hillsboro and JeVona Coleman of Greenfield; special friend/brother, Terry Garrison of Greenfield; and the entire Garrison family, Coleman family and Cumberland family.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Brenda Coleman, Winnie Cumberlandand Virginia "Baldy" Thomas; one nephew, Diesel Cumberland; grandmother, Eva Williams; two uncles, Russell and Doyle Williams; special friend, Dana Garrison; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 8 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Burial to follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

