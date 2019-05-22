Delbert Junior Drake, 78, of Wilmington and formerly Washington Court House, passed at home surrounded by his family and loved ones Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born in Sabina on Sept. 11, 1940, he was the first child and only son of the late Floyd Drake and Dorothy Morris Drake Reed.

Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah Gilliland Drake. The two were united in marriage on March 12, 1961.

Delbert attended Jeffersonville High School, class of 1959. He was a member of the Methodist Church and retired from the Pennington Bakery in Washington Court House.

In addition to his wife, Delbert is survived by their sons, Robert (Denise Fields) Drake of Hillsboro and Bryan (Treasa Brannon) Drake of Martinsville. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Bryan "Mouse" Drake, Heather (Kyle) Rudduck and Casey (Patrick Beatty) Drake; great-grandchildren, Eric, McKenzie, Nicholas, and Addison Pence, and Kolton, Kameron and Kennedy Rudduck; along with sister, Shirley Drake Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sibyl Drake; twin great-grandsons, Austin and Dillon Pence; and sisters, Libby Drake McKee and Connie Drake Allen.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .

The family will receive friends at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. A graveside service and burial will follow at the Sabina Cemetery.

Visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.