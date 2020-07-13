Delores "Dede" Louise Roberts, 68, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 12, 1951 in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of the Rev. Robert and Margaret (Bowles) Chroninger.

Dede was a 1969 graduate of Westerville High School and 1973 graduate of Fort Wayne Bible College with a degree in missions. Her family was absolutely the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed nothing more than fixing meals for family and friends. She was very involved in Trinity Christian Union Church in Greenfield where she served as the church treasurer, taught children's Sunday school and served as president of the women's fellowship group for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley A. Roberts, whom she married Oct. 9, 1976; three sons, Nathanial Arthur (Kara) Roberts of Greenfield, Matthew James (Jamie) Roberts of Midland and Jonathan Erich (Lauren) Roberts of Grand Blanc, Michigan; grandchildren, Alexander, Abigail, Jordyn, Annie, Tanner, Emma, Jillian and Jessalyn; honorary grandson, Shane Stone; and two sisters, Rosalyn (the Rev. William) Van Valkenburg of Adrian, Michigan and Linda (the Rev. Stephen) Beigle of Petoskey, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be at noon Friday, July 17 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home.

