Delores Mary (Cosner) VanSaun, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Everett M. and Mary C. (Harris) Cosner.

Delores was a member of the Lynchburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time at the Highland County Senior Center, playing cards and line dancing with her friends.

Delores is survived by her son, Neal VanSaun of Lynchburg; sister-in-law, Joann VanSaun of Fayetteville; five nieces, Diana (Bruce) Rothenbach of Lake Waynoka, Donna Carr of West Chester, Robin (Rex) McAllister of Pueblo, Colo., Karen VanSaun of Fayetteville and Marcia Lehar of Columbus; and four special friends, Geraldine Nichols, Pat Roy, Chris (Bob) Stegbauer and Linda McMullen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garret C. VanSaun, on April 8, 1995; her daughter, Barbara VanSaun, in 2013; and her sister, Virginia Roy.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday May 13 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at funeral home. Pastor David Wirth will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, Ky. 41056; or the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

