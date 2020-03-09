Dena Jeanette Benner, 75, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born April 12, 1944, in Fayette County, the daughter of Homer Wayne and Mary Lavaunda (Pauley) Smith.

Dena was a 1962 graduate of Buckskin Valley High School. She retired from Kroger after 37 years of service. She was a member of the Hillsboro Garden Club, Red Hat Club, Emmaus Community, Fruitdale United Methodist Women, Fruitdale Clowns for Christ, and the Paint Valley Tractor Club.

She is survived by her husband, James P. Benner, whom she married Feb. 16, 1964; three children, Danny (Willa) Benner, Michelle (Chuck) Rayburn and Jeff (Samantha) Benner, all of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Casey Benner, Amanda Unger, Levi (Cortney) Rayburn, Lauren (Chris Linton) Rayburn, and Shyann and Kenzie Benner; seven great-grandchildren, Stevie, Amerie, Taylor, Gracelyn, Bo, Kip and Rhett; one sister, Fran Cooper of Good Hope; two brothers in-law, Jim Cooper of Good Hope and Charles Benner of Fairborn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Wesley Benner; one sister, Judy Gill; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jeff Barnhart officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fruitdale United Methodist Church, 11223 SR 41, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or Adena Hospice, 111 W. Water St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

