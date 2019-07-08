Dennis Allen Brewer, 67, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home.

He was born April 13, 1952, in Greenfield, the son of John Howard and Marlene (Bartley) Brewer.

He was a 1970 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School, a pastor at Red Bud Chapel in Bainbridge, and a general contractor. He most recently retired from Hills and Dales where he was a school bus driver.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Lewis) Brewer, whom he married oJune 2, 1972; two sons, Justin (Jonda) Brewer of Greenfield and Jon (Amanda) Brewer of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Makayla, Des, Zeb, Lillie and Andi Beth; mother and stepfather, Marlene and Gene Gillespie of Greenfield; two brothers, Neal Brewer of Greenfield and Bryan (Kim) Brewer of Greenfield; one sister, Anita George of Greenfield; a sister in-law, Nancy Bolender of Greenfield; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brother in-law, Steve George; parents-in-law, William and Eva Lewis; grandparents, Harley and Mabel Brewer; and father, John Brewer.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, July 11 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

