Dennis Eugene Bartlett, 76, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

Dennis was born in Peebles on May 11, 1943, the son of the late Homer O. and Glenna Marie (Case) Bartlett.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by two brothers, William Blair and Junior Blair; sister, Dollie Alexander; and two granddaughters, Patricia Richmond and Olivia Richmond.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda Nace Bartlett; sons, Frank (Robyn) Bartlett of Peebles, Craig Bartlett of Peebles and Michael Bartlett of Peebles; daughters, Jeanette (Ed) Gillispie of Peebles and Denise Turner of Peebles; stepsons, Michael (Lisa) Brown of Kentucky, Mark Brown of Martinsville, Roy Brown of Loveland and Victor Purdin of Martinsville; stepdaughter, Tamara (Michael) Longstreth of Wilmington; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be noon Monday, July 15 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday, July 15 at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home.

