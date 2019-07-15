Derek T. Wright, 54, of the Sugartree Ridge community, went home to be with the Lord after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 21, 1965 in Cincinnati, the son of Donald and Paula (Funk) Wright.

Derek was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ, Mowrystown Lions Club, Highland Lodge 38 F& AM, and a graduate of the Whiteoak High School class of 1983. He loved to fish at Dale Hollow, farming, and spending time outdoors. Derek enjoyed spending time with his family, especially taking vacations to Jamaica.

Surviving are his loving wife, Angie Scott Wright, whom he married on June 23, 1984; daughter, Katie (Ryan) Pollard of Sardinia; son, Mark (Rachel) Wright of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Zane, Lucas, Harper and Max; parents, Donald and Paula Wright of Sugartree Ridge; sister, Donella (Brian) Hildebrant of Leesburg; mother-in-law, Patsy Albert of Sardinia; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Derek was preceded in death by his stepfather-in-law, Dave Albert; and his grandparents,Grover and Nancy Funk, Henry Toni Wright, and Gladys Wright.

Funeral services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd.. Sardinia, at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18 with Pastor Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery, Sugartree Ridge.

Friends will be received at the church Wednesday, July 17 from 5-8 p.m.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

