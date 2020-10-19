Diana Lee Howland, 68, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born June 12, 1952 in Greenfield, the daughter of Bob and Ivalene (Freshour) Hull.

She was a 1970 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. She was retired from Technicolor Cinema Distribution in Wilmington, and was a former employee of the U.S. Shoe Factory of Greenfield.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Howland, whom she married July 7, 1988; two daughters, Kristy (Victor) Tingler of Aurora, Colorada and Jennifer (Michael) Sheeley of Winchester; one son, Ronald Howland Jr. of Waverly: eight grandchildren, Ashley (Brock) Lewis, Austin Tingler, Hunter Sheeley, Mikey (Skylar) Sheeley, Cole Howland, Paul Howland, Brenton Howland and Mercedes Bennington: five great-grandchildren, Diana Lewis, Levi Lewis, Nevaeh Tingler, Jacklyn Tingler and Jordan Bennington: mother, Ivalene Hull of Greenfield; two sisters, Terri (Mike) Anderson of Greenfield and Tracy Duff of Greenfield; two brothers, Troy (Karen) Hull of Greenfield and Mike (Kathy) Hull of Greenfield; two brothers-in-law, Tim (Jenny) Howland of Greenfield and Bob Howland (Lorraine Detillion) of Greenfield; and 16 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Hull.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Greenfield Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Newkirk officiating.

There will not be a visitation.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

