Diana Lynn Naylor, 60, of Leesburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Greenfield, the daughter of the late John Edward and Judith Ann (Stricker) Fraysier. She is survived by two children, Dan (Lucy) Everhart and Melissa (Shawn Rowlands) Brunner of Leesburg; five grandchildren, Brooke Everhart, Kaylen Brunner, Logan Brunner, Justus Ralph and Lexi Ralph; a brother, Steve Fraysier of Weirton, W.Va.; a sister, Joyce Fraysier Tucker of Narrows, W.Va.; former spouse, father of her children and life companion, Daniel Everhart; former spouse and special friend, Dave Naylor; and two close friends, Anna Sizemore of Careytown and Karen Watters of Clarksville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, James "Jim" Stricker; and grandmother, Elizabeth "Liz" Stricker Kinnison. In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at Diana's home at 520 Kimberly St., Leesburg, at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5. The Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg is serving the family.

Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
