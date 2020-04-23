Diana Maria Mitchell, 69, of Hillsboro, died Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

She was born March 5, 1951 in Cincinnati, the daughter of Zelma Johnson Wagner of Lynchburg and the late Jessie Wagner.

Mrs. Mitchell had been an employee of Randall Textron Company in Wilmington.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by four children, Kenny (Shawna) McGuire, Larry "Keith" (April) McGuire and Jesse McGuire, all of Lynchburg, and Brenda (Michael) Brown of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Ashley and Cheyenne McGuire, Crystal Zimmerman, Michael Brown, Jessica Zimmerman, Ashley Brown, Rachel Riggan, and Abigail and Breanne McGuire; three great-grandchildren, Autumn Riggan, and Novalee and Michael Brown; one brother, Stanley Eugene (Sandra) Wagner of Lynchburg; and one nephew, Stanley Eugene Wagner Jr.

Diana was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Mitchell Sr., on Dec. 11, 2006.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services for the family will be held privately Monday. Pastor Mike Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.