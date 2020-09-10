Dick Gorman, 73, of the Belfast community, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Aug. 3, 1947, in Hillsboro, the son of the late John Richard and Vivian Mae Storer Gorman.

On July 4, 1965, he married Phyllis Michael, who passed away on Sept. 15, 2016.

Dick had retired from Rotary Forms after 46 1/2 years of service and served as a trustee for Coss Cemetery for over 30 years. He was also a member of Mayhill Church of Christ.

Surviving are his three children, Debbie (Jeff) Norris of Belfast, John (Cindy) Gorman of Hillsboro and Michelle (Mack) Wolfenbarker of Belfast; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah (Dee) Norris, Kayla (Caleb) Moore, Amber Gorman, Trent Gorman, Brayden Wolfenbarker, Gracie Wolfenbarker, Bryce (Haliegh) Wolfenbarker and Chandler Wolfenbarker; five great-grandchildren, Kamden, Jace, Corbin, Josie and Lora; brother, Charlie (Martha) Gorman; two sisters, Connie (Terry) Cole and Tootie (Tag) Pendleton; brother-in-law, Jim (Jackie) Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Gorman.

Funeral services will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. with Pastors Charlie Gorman and Chris Fannin officiating. Interment will follow in the Coss Cemetery, Belfast.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services.

Contributions may be made to Mayhill Church of Christ, 8733 SR 770, Seaman, Ohio 45679; or Freedom Fellowship Church, 7451 Pea Ridge Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

