Dixie Ovelene Thompson, 88, of West Union, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Adams County Manor. She was born April 30, 1932 in Cobb Hill, Ky., the daughter of the late William Clay and Crystal (Johnson) Bailey. She was a member of the Hatchers Creek Baptist Church. Dixie's family was the center of her life, and she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and "nanny" to her grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Christina Marie (Don Dunlavy) Thompson of West Union and David Randall (Linda) Thompson of Dayton; 11 grandchildren, James, Amber, David, Necole, Sara, Gregory Jr., Elana, Carrie, Lindsey, Carla and Randal; numerous great- and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Mabel, Janet and Deborah; two brothers Dan and James; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, David Preston Thompson; a daughter, Charlotte Ann Thompson; a grandson, Mike Haines; three sisters, Aleene, Betty and Francis; and a brother, Ralph. A graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. There will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association online at act.alz.org/donate or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, Ill. 60601. To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Times Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020.