Dody (Rella Lorene) Clyburn Fairley was born on Valentine's Day, 1926. She was the youngest child of James and Ella (Everhart) Clyburn. She was called home to the Lord on Jan. 28, 2019. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

She had lived in the state of Maryland, with and near her daughter Joy and husband Bill, for the last 10 years.

She loved Greenfield, being born and raised there. It was her favorite place in the world. She graduated from McClain High School in 1944.

On April 20, 1946, she married the love of her life, Harry A. Fairley, whom she had met in high school. They married upon his return from World War II. They celebrated 67 years together before Harry's passing on June 10, 2012. Together, they owned Fairley and Company in Indianapolis, Ind., representing many candy lines in the state of Indiana.

Dody enjoyed raising her three children and helping with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player and had many treasured relationships with her friends and bridge partners. She also was quite the performer starting in high school. Dody sang with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and was a soloist and choir member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis for over 30 years. She also was a gourmet cook and enjoyed planning and hosting luncheons and dinner parties.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Daniel (Debby) Fairley, Thomas (Jessie) Fairley and Joy Newton Grubb (William Grubb); and five grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher (Angie), James, Jeffrey and Peter. She also got to know her two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Max.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ella (Everhart) Clyburn; and her siblings, Charlie (Ruth) Clyburn and Carl (Margaret) Clyburn.

A celebration of Dody's life will be held at noon Saturday, March 30. Services will be held at the Greenfield First United Methodist Church, 405 South St., Greenfield, with Mr. Otis Wager officiating.

Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. in the church chapel followed by the service. Dody and her husband, Harry, will be interned together at the Greenfield Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home is serving the family.