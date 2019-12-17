Dolores Eileen Mayhugh, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born April 25, 1928 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Eyler) Rhodes.

Mrs. Mayhugh was a graduate of the Hillsboro High School and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Hillsboro. She helped her husband from time to time at Mayhugh Reality, which her husband owned and operated, but most of all she was a mother to her two sons. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, cooking, playing cards with her friends and she loved spending time with her family.

Dolores is survived by her son, Thomas Mayhugh of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Trevor Mayhugh and Lacy Mayhugh; eight nieces and nephews, Carol (Denis) Hedrick-Laroche of Columbus, Rick (Tammy) Hedrick of Washington C.H., Pam (John) Anders of Washington C.H., Rob (Melissa) Hedrick of Washington C.H., Tim (Kitty) Rhodes of Hillsboro, John Robert (Wilma) Rhodes of Jacksonville, Fla., Brenda (David) Graham of Jacksonville, Fla. and Monica Cummings; several great-nieces and great-nephews; a special brother-in-law, Dwight Hedrick of Washington C.H.; and another brother-in-law, Jim Cummings of Hillsboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Mayhugh, on Feb. 25, 2012; a son, Mike Mayhugh; two brothers, John Turk (Delores) Rhodes and Bobbie D. (Lucille) Rhodes; a sister, Patty Rhodes Hedrick; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Cummings.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Friday, Dec. 20 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, Ky. 41056.

