Dolores W. Daniels, 85, of Peebles, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Dolores was born in Corbin, Kentucky on June 15, 1935, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Earls) Pearman.

In addition to caring for her home and family, Dolores worked in food service.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leon Pearman and Junior Pearman; and a grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Daniels; sons, Phil (Peggy) Daniels of Miamisburg and Roderick Daniels of Hillsboro; daughters, Bobbi (Bob) Wallace and Brigitte Daniels, both of Peebles; brother, Edward (Marilyn) Pearman of Newport, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles with burial at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the funeral home.

