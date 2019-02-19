Donald A. Wilson, 85 years, of Peebles, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Donald was born in Highland County on May 2, 1933, the son of the late Estel and Inez (Whitley) Wilson.

Donald worked as both a farmer and a realtor. He was a member of the Southern Ohio Board of Realtors, as well as the National Realtor's Association. Donald was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ.

Donald is survived by his wife, Helen (Dunn) Wilson; and two sons, Bob (Lynette) Wilson and Craig (Cindy) Wilson. He also leaves behind five brothers, Early Wilson, Marvin Wilson, Larry Wilson, Curtis Wilson and John Wilson; and three sisters, Joyce King, Shirley Peters and Shari Silva; as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Peebles Church of Christ. The ceremony will be officiated by Marvin Wilson, Jason Bohl and Craig Shady. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Don's name to either the Peebles Church of Christ, 6050 Steam Furnace Rd., Peebles, Ohio; or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.