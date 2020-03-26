Donald Allen Marsh Sr., 87, of Hillsboro, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at his winter home in Bradenton, Fla.

He was born May 27, 1932, in Columbus, the son of the late Seren C. and Dorothy Hakes Marsh.

Don retired as a CWO4 in the U.S. Army. He also served in the United State Air Force during the Korean War. He was a 1950 graduate of Hillsboro High School. He was a member and past master of the Highland Lodge 38 F&AM, a member of Highland Commandery 31, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161 and past worthy president and state officer, a life member of AmVets Post 41, life member of the VFW Post 9094, a member of the Raymond R. Stout Post 129 American Legion, past exalted ruler of the BPO Elks 361 and past president of the Hillsboro Athletic Boosters Club.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Rhoads Marsh, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1950; four sons, Rodger Allen (Deborah) Marsh of Leesburg, Michael Allen Marsh of N. Ft. Myers, Fla., Donald Allen "Bud" (Rebecca) Marsh Jr. of Hillsboro and James Lee Allen (Tisha) Marsh of Wilmington; 16 grandchildren, Anthony Michael (Debbie) Marsh, Brian (Amanda) Marsh, Vanessa (Ryan) Johns, Jason (Ashley) Marsh, Amber (Donte`) Nash, Derek Marsh, Renee` Marsh, Michelle Tracy, Taricia Lightfoot, Adam (Shawnee Hurley) Marsh, Eric (Natasha) Marsh, Cam (Elizabeth) Marsh, Melissa (Joe Wills) Marsh, Garret Marsh, Trent Marsh and Sloan Marsh; 35 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy (Robert "Pete") Shaffer of Lynchburg and Carol Payne of Mt. Orab; one stepsister, Judy Holsapple of Greenville; and one stepbrother, Dick Farra of Coldwater.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and stepmother, Virginia Hare Marsh.

Family and immediate relatives are invited to attend funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, March 30 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Visitation for family and immediate relatives will begin at noon. Rodger Marsh will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

