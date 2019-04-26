Donald Frederick Miller, 74, of Greenfield, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born Wednesday, March 22, 1944, the son of the late Donald Burch and Helen Marie Winegar Miller.

He is survived by three daughters, Darlene (Ray) Corey of Greenfield, Donna Knisley of Bainbridge and Teresa Miller (David Ritter) of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Erin, Blaine, Justin and Lucas; three great-grandchildren, Zadin, Levi and Ethan; and one sister, Peggy Smallridge of Columbus.

Donald was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Donald was a farmer and had also worked many years at Greenfield Research. He loved the time he spent fishing, hunting and camping.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Kay Austin officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial of the cremains will be at the convenience of the family in Greenfield Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit with Donald's family Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the time of the service.

Those wishing to sign his online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.