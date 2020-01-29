Donald G. Woodland, 82, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 26, 1937 in Greenfield, the son of Thomas and Elsie (Taylor) Woodland.

Don was an avid traveler, reader and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the South Vienna Kiwanis Club and former member of the Lions Club. He was a member of Springfield First Christian Church and former member of the Greenfield Church of Christ. He was a 1955 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Army. He began working at the A&P Grocery store in Greenfield and later at A&P Grocery store in Springfield, followed by Shoemakers Super Value in South Vienna, where he became the manager and later retired from.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sue (Cameron) Woodland, whom he married Sept. 13, 1959; two nieces, Debbie (Rick) Furber of Louisville, Ky. and Susan (Jim) Kime of Toledo; and one nephew, Eddie Hartley of Xenia.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Meriweather; both parents; and his beloved Yorkie, "Korkie."

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with veterans appreciation service and then Pastor Danny Dodds will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Many thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and medical staff for their care, and to friends and family for their love and support.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.