1/1
Donald L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald L. Jones, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Donnie was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Hillsboro to the late Claude E. and Mary Lucille (Dean) Jones.

Beside his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Jones; and one sister, Mary Elizabeth Jones.

Donnie was a member of the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church, Ducks Unlimited, and an avid softball player and sporting clay. Donnie was a 1960 graduate of Hillsboro High School and a 1971 graduate of Morehead State University. After graduation, Donnie taught school and coached at Sinking Spring High School from 1966-1968, Western Latham from 1969-1976, in 1976 he started the Hoagland Tee Shirt Company until retirement.

On June 10, 1972, Donnie was united in marriage to Gerry Lynn (Rice) Jones, who survives. Donnie and Gerry Lynn were blessed with two children, Theron Hoagie (Gina) Jones of Mt. Orab and Seneca (Joe) Kanatzar of Union, Kentucky; the joy of his life, five granddaughters, Olivia Kanatzar, Carson Jones, Rylee Jones, Hadley Jones and Harper Jones; and one brother, Carol E. Jones of Hillsboro.

Visitations for Donnie will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved