Donald L. Jones, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Donnie was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Hillsboro to the late Claude E. and Mary Lucille (Dean) Jones.

Beside his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Jones; and one sister, Mary Elizabeth Jones.

Donnie was a member of the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church, Ducks Unlimited, and an avid softball player and sporting clay. Donnie was a 1960 graduate of Hillsboro High School and a 1971 graduate of Morehead State University. After graduation, Donnie taught school and coached at Sinking Spring High School from 1966-1968, Western Latham from 1969-1976, in 1976 he started the Hoagland Tee Shirt Company until retirement.

On June 10, 1972, Donnie was united in marriage to Gerry Lynn (Rice) Jones, who survives. Donnie and Gerry Lynn were blessed with two children, Theron Hoagie (Gina) Jones of Mt. Orab and Seneca (Joe) Kanatzar of Union, Kentucky; the joy of his life, five granddaughters, Olivia Kanatzar, Carson Jones, Rylee Jones, Hadley Jones and Harper Jones; and one brother, Carol E. Jones of Hillsboro.

Visitations for Donnie will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation.

